Lehi’s Kade Evans cut his teeth and learned to walk about the same time he started going to rodeos. He even participated in the “Little Britches” rodeo as a youngster. The rodeo was in Eagle Mountain and was the breeding ground for Evans’ love of all things rodeo.

Kade’s mom and dad, Annelise and Rick Evans, have been his biggest fans and supporters. He says, “My mom watches me with her eyes closed. Dad has been my biggest inspiration. Our relationship has blossomed as we have shared my bullfighting experiences.”

Evans started his career as a bullfighter five years ago. Bullfighters keep the bull riders safe by distracting and interfering with the bull so cowboys can get to safety. His first rodeo was in Riverton, Utah. His last was the 2020, 4th of July rodeo in Bigfork, Montana. His prowess as a bullfighter was the subject of an article written in the local newspaper touting the ability of the “rookie” bullfighter. Evans said, “I turned pro a year ago but because of Covi-19, I haven’t had the chance to bullfight in as many rodeos as I would like.” He will be in the Leamarado Rodeo in Leamington, Utah on September 5.

Evans draws a distinction between a “bullfighting clown” and a “funnyman clown.”

“Bullfighting clowns protect cowboys from the bulls they ride,” said Evans. “In years past, clowns were funny men and bullfighters. Lehi’s beloved Lecile Harris was that kind of clown, but today, there is usually a funny clown and a bullfighting clown. They have differing roles.”

Evans, who is 27 years old, is a graduate of Lehi High School, where he played baseball. He loved baseball but loves bullfighting more. “I have gone back to my roots and it is the best decision I have ever made,” he concludes.

Evans currently works for Lehi City in the water department.