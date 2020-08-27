The Lehi cross country team earned a pair of boys varsity fifth places in the first two meets of the fall season. The varsity girls didn’t place in the first one but were sixth in the second.

At the Westlake Classic on Aug. 15, Corner Canyon was the winner with 45 points, followed by Herriman, Westlake and Riverton in front of Lehi at 111.

Junior Jefferson McMullin paced the Pioneers by finishing 10th at 16:19.9. Junior Tyler Martin was 15th at 16:44.5 and senior Zachary Sorensen scored 25 at 17:08.4. Sophomore Easton Allred and senior Brandon Bennett rounded out the points contributors.

The girls did not field a full varsity team at this event. Freshman Mia Richards was Lehi’s top finisher at 29th in 23:53.7.

The best times improved at the Pre-Region 7 meet. Timpanogos was the overall varsity boys winner at 33, with Orem, Mountain View and Mountain Ridge finishing ahead of Lehi at 125.

McMullin came in ninth in this event at 16:08.8. Martin was 20th at 16:36.2, followed by Sorensen, Allred and Bennett finishing close together in the low 30s.

Timpview won the girls varsity event at 29, followed by Mountain View, Mountain Ridge, Timpanogos and Orem before Lehi at 174.

Richards was again 29th at 21:54.9. Others adding points for the Pioneers included freshman Sara Sundquist, seniors Annalee Gray and Makenna Hritz, and sophomore Sasha Brierley.