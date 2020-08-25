The Lehi boys golf team leads the rest of Region 7 by 30 strokes after the first three tournaments of the season.

At The Oaks in Spanish Fork on Aug. 6, the Pioneers tallied a 316, outdistancing Alta at 325. At Mountain View in West Jordan on Aug. 12, Lehi shot 294 with the Hawks again finishing second at 304. At Hobble Creek in Springville on Aug. 24, the Pioneers scored a 299 ahead of Timpanogos at 309.

Lehi has been lifted by owning the medalist performances in each of these events. In the first one, Helaman and KJ Ofahengaue tied at 72. Cooper Wight shot an 84 and Hunter Day an 88 to round out the counted scores. Jax Oviatt and Sean Ackley also competed.

The Ofahengaues were knotted again at 71 in the second tournament. Ackley turned in a 75 and Oviatt posted a 77 to make up the best team round for the Pioneers to date. Wight and Day were joined by Jackson Wight and Garrett Wood playing this course.

Helaman Ofahengaue shot a 73 in the third round to edge KJ at 75. Day also posted a 75 and Quinn Berry added a 76 to the team total. Cooper Wight, Oviatt, Wood and Bryce Lewis completed the group for this event.

“The kids are playing well and working hard,” said Coach Jason Ingersoll. “It’s awesome to see other kids step up with good rounds to help our scores.”