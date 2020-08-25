The Skyridge volleyball team began this year’s campaign with a pair of close contests at home, losing both 3-0 to Syracuse on Aug. 18 and Park City on Aug. 20.

Against the Titans, the squads dueled through a spirited first set which required extra points from Syracuse to pull it out. The Titans ended up winning the match 27-25, 25-22, 25-13.

Junior outside hitters Rose Moore with six kills and Alyssa Anderton with five led the offense. Sophomore Madison Standifird served three aces, junior libero Licia Echevarria had 14 digs and junior setter Emma Meyer made 14 assists.

The Falcons gave another stiff effort to the Miners in the first game and also played well in the second set, but Park City persevered for a 28-26, 25-23, 25-16 victory.

Moore and Anderton each had six kills, while Moore, Meyer and Standifird provided three aces apiece. Meyer added 10 digs and seven assists and Moore chipped in for eight digs, four assists and two block-assists.