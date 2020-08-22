Lehi mountain biking teams off to strong start

Skyridge finished second in Division 1 and Lehi won Division 2 in the opening event of the fall secondary school mountain biking season, held Aug. 15 at Soldier Hollow in Midway.

Falcon junior Sam Gardner edged American Fork’s Austin Jonas in a photo finish in the varsity boys race. The Cavemen won the team title with 4613 points, while Skyridge tallied 4579.

The Pioneers finished with 2308 points, ahead of Snow Canyon at 2300. Lehi senior Ethan Adams was the top Division 2 finisher in the boys varsity race and came in third overall, less than two seconds behind Gardner and Jonas.

These local bikers won their individual events:

Collin Simpson, Skyridge, Beginner 7th grade boys

Kaitlyn Brown, Skyridge, Beginner girls

Sawyer Howell, Lehi, JV B boys D2

Isabelle Brown, Skyridge, JV B girls

Team scores are cumulative points awarded for top results in all races, which include divisions by grade and experience level. Participants were drawn from grades 7-12 and there were 1096 riders in this South Region event.