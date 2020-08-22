





866 S 1660 W – $399,900

4 bedrooms / 2 full baths 1 half bath / 2,104 sq ft / .24 acres

“The main level has all new flooring, the kitchen has new countertops, faucet, sink and backsplash. The bathrooms have new flooring, new toilets, and new sink vanities. All the bedrooms are conveniently located on the same floor as the laundry room and the trendy shiplap has already been done for you! Almost every square inch of the interior has new paint. So if you like new then you’re going to love this house! Your kids and dogs will play for hours in the spacious backyard and on the play set. Lehi is the place to be! It’s time to make the move! *Check out the 3D Tour! Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from previous listing. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement. Agent is related to seller.”

Presented by Equity Real Estate









2. 567 E 900 N – $399,000

3 bedrooms / 2 full baths / 1,786 sq ft / .57 acres

“All brick rambler with a huge yard! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has all the charm and space you’ll need! From an updated kitchen to a stunning, huge backyard, your family and guests will love spending their holidays with you! Everything you need is on one level in this home, it’s perfect for those with family or pets you don’t want climbing up and down stairs all day! The large detached 2 car garage has a covered walkway into the home so you’ll never get wet on the way in from the car. And speaking of the garage, there is plenty of room for storage, and what doesn’t fit in the garage will find a home in the big red shed out in the backyard. If you’re looking for a cozy, sweet home with an outdoor wonderland feeling, then this is the place for you! Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.”

Presented by KW Salt Lake City









3. 953 S 1630 W – $397,000

3 bedrooms / 2 full baths 1 half bath / 2,489 sq ft / .27 acres

“Formal living room, open kitchen and family room with bamboo flooring and a large pantry Upstairs has a second family room, large master suite with sound proof walls and beautiful new window, laundry room and two nice size bedrooms and bathroom. All the rooms in the house have built in Russ Sound systems with control unit in each room. The backyard has mature fruit trees, garden with corn, hops, berries and more with automatic sprinklers.. 220 wired for a jacuzzi. Kenmore hybrid water softener and new water heater. Home is close to freeway access but nestled away in a quiet neighborhood. NO HOA! Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from country records. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.”

Presented by Weichert









4. 3731 Holbrook Way

3 bedrooms / 2 full baths 1 half bath / 2,271 sq ft / .13 acres

“Beautiful Pomona Cottage home in a great master planned community! Minutes from Thanksgiving Point amenities, parks & schools! Features quartz counters, birch cabinets, stainless steel gas appliances, laminate hardwood flooring, 2 tone paint, chrome hardware and so much more! This is a must see!”

Presented by Ivory Homes









5. 8795 W 9600 N – $395,000

5 bedrooms / 2 full baths / 2,401 sq ft / .61 acres

“Home is sold as is. Buyer to verify all information. Information provided from county tax data. Property is currently being subdivided. Total acreage for the existing home will be .61 acres. Preliminary plat will be provided upon request. Final plat will be recorded prior to sale of home.”

Presented by Rimrock Real Estate

