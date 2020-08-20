Amazon has begun hiring new full-time positions for a new delivery station located at 398 E 1100 S St., American Fork, UT, 84003. The company is also announcing a lease for a new delivery station at 989 West Center Street, North Salt Lake, UT, 84054, set to open next year. Collectively, these new delivery stations will add hundreds of new full- and part-time roles to Amazon’s Utah delivery network.

“We are thrilled to launch Amazon’s third delivery station in Utah and to announce the lease of our fourth delivery station in North Salt Lake,” said Sean Healy, Director of Amazon Logistics. “Delivery stations power the last mile of our order fulfillment process. These new facilities will help us reach new customers across the state and will help us ensure exceptional customer service and fast shipping speeds.”

Utah’s new facilities are among more than 150 Amazon delivery stations in the U.S.

Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as give independent contractors the flexibility to be their own bosses and create their own schedules delivering for Amazon Flex. Those interested are encouraged to visit logistics.amazon.com.

“These new delivery businesses will be in addition to the more than 21,000 small- and medium-sized businesses, sellers, and independent authors in Utah that are currently growing their businesses with Amazon,” Healy added.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $1 billion in Utah, including infrastructure and compensation to employees. Overall, the company’s investments have contributed more than $956 million to the state’s GDP.

In addition to Amazon’s minimum $15 wage, delivery station employees will receive industry-leading benefits starting on day one including comprehensive health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50 percent match, and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave. Amazon has pledged to invest more than $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retails stores, and transportation network, or to pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

Hiring for Amazon’s American Fork delivery station is taking place now. New, available jobs are released on a rolling basis and fill up fast. Interested candidates are encouraged to sign up for text alerts in order to receive notification of new, open roles.

Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. All interested candidates need to apply onlinewhere they can indicate a shift preference and select an appointment time to attend an upcoming hiring event and orientation. Shift schedules will vary. Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to apply.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply here or text SLCNOW2 to 77088 to sign up for text alerts.