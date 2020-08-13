Lehi residents didn’t need to walk far, and some stayed on their front porches, to catch a glimpse of superheroes, princesses, princes, and Lehi royalty parading around the perimeter of town in a social-distancing-friendly parade on Saturday, Aug. 8. The event combined the Legacy Center’s annual Princess/Superhero Party and the Round-Up parades that were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love this idea that Lehi City came up with,” said Lindsey Larsen, Miss Lehi. “They made this experience more personal for families. The princesses and superheroes came to visit individual neighborhoods and you could tell from the kids’ faces how much it meant to them.”

Snow White, Batman, Princess Jasmine, Rapunzel, Spiderman, and many more recognizable characters sat in the beds of Lehi City trucks, and the reigning Lehi royalty had their own float. The parade route started in Traverse Mountain, snaking its way south before crossing 500 East near Lehi High School and covering the west neighborhoods going north to the Thanksgiving Point area. The parade started at 8 a.m. and by the time it got to the bridge at 500 East they were 20 minutes behind schedule. Residents could follow the progress online and little princesses waited patiently in the shade wearing their favorite costumes.

“We had time to get our traditional birthday donut before the parade, so it wasn’t too bad waiting,” said Katie Ivy. Her daughter, Abby, was celebrating her fourth birthday on Saturday with Lehi Bakery donuts and a parade of all her favorite princesses. Just like a regular parade, candy was thrown to spectators and Abby took home several pockets full of Swedish Fish and saltwater taffy.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to participate in many parades this year, so I was grateful to Lehi City for putting it on,” said Savana Brown, Lehi’s Miss Outstanding Teen. “I loved being able to go slow and really appreciate the beauty of Lehi and see all the kids dressed up in princess and superhero costumes – it really put a smile on my face.”

“This was a lot of work for all those characters to do the whole city, but they were awesome. It was great to see kids dressed up and having fun. I’m glad so many people came out to support it,” said Melanie Hansen, Lehi City Special Events Coordinator, who organized the marathon parade.