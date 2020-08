July 2020 vs (2019)

Average sales price: $412,495 ($383,528)

Total homes sold: 183 (183)

Average days on market: 39 (60)

Average square feet: 2,690 (2,772)

Most expensive home sold: $1,170,000 / 6 bedrooms / 6.5 baths / 6,454 sq ft / .25 acres

Least expensive home sold: $230,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,220 sq ft / condo

Total listings currently available: 68

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

