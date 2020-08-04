Lehi City News Photo tour of Lehi’s nearly completed public safety building Skyler Beltran | Lehi Free Press August 4, 2020 167 0 Exterior (West)Exterior (Main entrance) Main entrance Main lobby wall with reclaimed brick from the previous Broadbent’s building facadeMain lobby from above Main lobby window atrium Reception desk and window to lobbyCouncilwoman Paige Albrecht (left) and Councilman Paul Hancock (middle) look onto the secure back parking lot areaA Curtis Miner architect presents features of the back parking lot area that will house police vehicles Exterior Backup generator on site K9 housing unit with dog door Police officer lockers Holding cellsMayor Mark Johnson tours the holding cell facilities One of several office roomsA row of upstairs officesCouncilman Mike Southwick (left) Councilwoman Paige Albrecht (middle) and Councilman Paul Hancock (right) tour the upstairs office areaPolice Chief’s office A Curtis Miner architect (left) shows Councilman Chris Condie (right) a design feature City Manager Jason Walker (left) Mayor Mark Johnson (middle) and Councilman Mike Southwick (right) listening during the building tourCity Council members pose for a photo at the buildings main entrance (Condie, Southwick, Koivisto, Albrecht, Johnson, Hancock) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lehi City News Photo tour of Lehi’s nearly completed public safety building Lehi City News Lehi City adds maternity leave to employee benefits Local News Opinion: We needed a miracle…Lehi, we got it. NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.