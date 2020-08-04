  • Exterior (West)
  • Exterior (Main entrance)
  • Main entrance
  • Main lobby wall with reclaimed brick from the previous Broadbent’s building facade
  • Main lobby from above
  • Main lobby window atrium
  • Reception desk and window to lobby
  • Councilwoman Paige Albrecht (left) and Councilman Paul Hancock (middle) look onto the secure back parking lot area
  • A Curtis Miner architect presents features of the back parking lot area that will house police vehicles
  • Exterior
  • Backup generator on site
  • K9 housing unit with dog door
  • Police officer lockers
  • Holding cells
  • Mayor Mark Johnson tours the holding cell facilities
  • One of several office rooms
  • A row of upstairs offices
  • Councilman Mike Southwick (left) Councilwoman Paige Albrecht (middle) and Councilman Paul Hancock (right) tour the upstairs office area
  • Police Chief’s office
  • A Curtis Miner architect (left) shows Councilman Chris Condie (right) a design feature
  • City Manager Jason Walker (left) Mayor Mark Johnson (middle) and Councilman Mike Southwick (right) listening during the building tour
  • City Council members pose for a photo at the buildings main entrance
    (Condie, Southwick, Koivisto, Albrecht, Johnson, Hancock)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY