Mayor addresses Lehi businesses regarding the economy moving forward amid COVID-19

The following letter was sent on Wednesday, July 23 to all Lehi businesses by Lehi City Mayor Mark Johnson.



Business and Community Leaders:



While we are pleased that the Governor has reopened our economy, we are becoming increasingly concerned with the rate at which the novel coronavirus is spreading. As of Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Utah has seen 30,891 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 233 tragic deaths (Overview of Coronavirus Cases, 2020). Based on a seven-day average, 9.9% of individuals tested will be confirmed positive for COVID-19. The goal is to have as few as 3% test positive.



Lehi City elected officials and administrators join medical professionals, religious leaders, state leaders, and the Utah State Health Department in a plea to our residents and business community to follow strict social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when distancing is not possible. This will not only reduce the health risk, but is critical to rebounding our economy.



According to CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield, “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.” (CDC Newsroom, 2020)



As an organization, Lehi City requires all employees adhere to the recommendations from the state for the yellow phase, including following strict hygiene standards, limiting in-person interactions, wearing face coverings when social distancing is not possible, conducting remote meetings, and working remotely if possible. We plead with our business community to adhere to the same recommendations. In addition, we ask you to consider a requirement for patrons to wear face coverings when conducting business in your facility.



In a recent Deseret News opinion article, opinion editor Boyd Matheson asked the question, “If you want to support the local economy, build your business, advance your career, service in your community, provide for your family and have Utah lead the nation out of the pandemic, what are you willing to do?” (Matheson, 2020)



We can all make small sacrifices to keep our community safe and our economy open. We appreciate your support and contribution to our community. Let’s work together to slow the virus and protect ourselves, our family members, our workplace, and our community. Thank you for your continued support.



Sincerely,

Mayor Mark Johnson