Since the UHSAA Board of Trustees has approved moving forward with the fall prep sports season, teams at Lehi High School are holding practices and tryouts according to the state schedule.

For all sports, district COVID-19 guidelines require athletes to provide their own water bottles. Participants will also be required to sign a symptom check-in sheet daily to verify whether they have been showing the type of symptoms associated with this virus.

In addition, previously existing rules to register athletes and provide necessary health, insurance and emergency information remain in force. Use the “Register My Athlete” link on the school’s home page.

Football

Practices began on Monday under the supervision of coach Ed Larson. The squad visits American Fork Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. for an Endowment Game to begin this year’s campaign.

Soccer

The Pioneers open the season Wednesday when they are scheduled to host Viewmont at 7 p.m. The team welcomes Uintah Friday at 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Team selection for volleyball begins on Monday with coach Kolton Rader. The scheduled opener is Aug. 18 when the Pioneers are set to welcome Pleasant Grove for a 6 p.m. match.

Girls tennis

Coach Alan Wofford will conduct tryouts Aug. 3-5 on the courts at Willowcreek Middle School. The squad hosts Maeser at Willowcreek on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. to open the season.

Cross country

Practices with coach Chris Dorton will begin on Aug. 10.

Boys golf

The Pioneers are set to begin the season Monday at Spanish Oaks Golf Course with a 9 a.m. start time. They are set to play Thursday at The Oaks in Spanish Fork beginning at 9 a.m.