Since the UHSAA Board of Trustees has approved moving forward with the fall prep sports season, the teams at Skyridge High School are beginning team practices and tryouts according to the state schedule.

For all sports, district COVID-19 guidelines require athletes to provide their own water bottles. Participants will also be required to sign a symptom check-in sheet daily to verify whether they have been showing the type of symptoms associated with this virus.

In addition, previously existing rules to register athletes and provide necessary health, insurance and emergency information remain in force. Go to UHSAA.org and click on “RegisterMyAthlete” for more information or use the link on the school website.

Football

Practices began on Monday under the supervision of coach Ansen Hatch. The Falcons are scheduled to open the season at Alta on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

Soccer

Tryouts were conducted earlier this week with coach Jerry Preisendorf. The Orange and Grey game is set for Saturday from 5-6:30 p.m. with a parent meeting immediately following. The team is scheduled to begin with non-region matches at Ridgeline High School Tuesday and at Timpview Thursday. Varsity start time for both contests is 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Team selection for volleyball begins on Monday, Aug. 3, with coach Deanna Meyer in the main gym. The first session starts at 8 a.m. for freshmen and sophomores only. The session for juniors and seniors is set for 10:30 a.m., with a second round in the afternoon. Additional information is available at skyridgevolleyball.com. The squad’s first scheduled match is Aug. 18 when the Falcons will host Syracuse at 6 p.m.

Girls tennis

Coach Lindsay Rawstorne will conduct tryouts Aug. 3 from 3-5 p.m. Players must provide their own equipment. Contact her for information about specific schedules and ordering uniforms.

Cross country

Practices with coach Jamie Alvizio will begin on Aug. 10.

Boys golf

Selection for boys golf is being conducted this week by coach Ryan Roberts at Cedar Hills Golf Course.