Since the UHSAA Board of Trustees has approved moving forward with the fall prep sports season, the teams at Lehi High School are beginning team practices and tryouts according to the state schedule.

For all sports, COVID-19 guidelines require athletes to provide their own water bottles. Participants will also be required to sign a daily symptom check-in sheet to verify whether or not they have been showing the type of symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Also, previously existing rules to register athletes and provide necessary health, insurance and emergency information remain in force.

Football

Practices begin on Monday under the supervision of Coach Ed Larson and will be conducted from 8-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. The schedule going forward will be distributed that day.

Soccer

Tryouts are set for Monday and Tuesday at the small field with Coach Tim Graham. Sessions are scheduled from 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. Prospective players must attend all sessions and shin guards are required.

Volleyball

Team selection for volleyball begins on Monday, August 3 with Coach Kolton Rader. Additional details will be added as they become available.

Girls Tennis

Coach Alan Wofford will be conducting tryouts Aug. 3-5 on the courts at Willowcreek Middle School.

Cross Country

Practices with Coach Chris Dorton will begin on Aug. 10.

Team selection for boys golf was completed by Coach Jason Ingersoll at Thanksgiving Point Golf Course earlier this week.