Longtime Lehi shoe cobbler, former Sundance ski patrol member, and wonderful storyteller Craig Williamson died on July 10 after struggling for many years with COPD. Williamson’s Lucky Sole shoe repair shop on Main Street has been part of the “old-time” Lehi business community for over 20 years. Williamson’s son, Dax Williamson, has chosen to carry on the family business.

“I was taught by the best in the business,” said Dax, who will keep running the family shoe and leather goods repair shop. “I called all of my family members. We decided to keep it going. I hate to see all these mom and pops go away. We are doing our part to keep them alive.”

Anyone who has been in Lucky Sole on Main Street will remember dealing with Craig. He was honest, smart, sometimes grumpy, but an excellent craftsman. When discussing advertising the shop in the Lehi Free Press, Craig said, “Say this: I’m not fast, I’m not cheap, but my craftsmanship is better than anyone’s.” His promise turned out to be true, and over the years, customers learned to patiently wait for Craig to finish their shoe and boot repairs.

Craig’s son Dax learned the art of cobbling and leather repair from his father, who learned it from his father and uncle. Shoe repair is becoming a lost art as more footwear is manufactured cheaply with man-made materials. Dax was working at Alta Ski Resort as a manager of hospitality and beverages. When COVID-19 shut down Utah’s ski resorts, Dax decided not to return to Alta and chose to spend time this spring with his dad. Now Dax will turn his attention to making some improvements at Lucky Sole and has plans to keep the business thriving.

“Lehi has been so supportive of our business and my dad,” said Dax. “There are a lot of good old-timers in Lehi. They loved visiting with my dad.” Luckily for Lehi, the family business will continue in the able hands of Craig’s son. “I grew up in the shop, and I am honored to take it over,” he said.

A memorial gathering in Craig Williamson’s honor will be held in a shaded patio area behind Lucky Sole on 173 West Main St. on Sunday, July 26, from 5-8 p.m. All those who would like to drop by to pay tribute to Craig and share a memory are welcome.