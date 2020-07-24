LHS Basketball teams show promise in recent tourney







The Lehi High School boys basketball team, led by new head coach Quincy Lewis, opened the next chapter in its illustrious history by earning a 7-1 mark in the Rocky Mountain Showcase, held July 7-11 in Salt Lake City.

In round robin-style play, the varsity Pioneers defeated squads representing Cedar Valley, Northridge, Wasatch, Olympus, Elko NV, Corner Canyon and Alta.

The team’s only loss came to Dixie 71-61. The Flyers went 23-3 and won the 4A state championship this past season. They also return two of their top three players.

“I was really pleased with our progress for our first games of the summer,” said Lewis. “We are just getting started with a new system, and overall, the kids showed good development.”

Returning All-State performer Noa Gonsalves led Lehi with 18 points per game, also adding 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 steals per contest. He shot 94% at the free-throw line.

Blake Hill contributed 11.4 points per game and netted 20 treys for the week. Tyson Hawkins completed 49 percent of his field goals and averaged 10.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Pioneers. The team tallied 67 points, 25.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists and 9.2 steals per contest.

“Going 7-1 was really good but learning our system and just getting out and playing ball again was great,” Lewis added.

Lehi also fielded a JV team that finished 5-3. The Pioneers had a particularly thrilling matchup against Lone Peak on Saturday morning in which they made 64 percent of their 2-point tries and 42 percent from beyond the arc, but they ended up falling to the Knights 70-69 in three overtimes.

“In addition to our returning players, it was fun to see some of our young talent competing,” Lewis said. “They are working hard and have good potential.”

Although this event originally included a tournament, the schedule was modified because of COVID-19 concerns. The organizers added multi-layered safeguards to protect the participants, creating good model of how to hold a basketball competition in the midst of current health issues.