





For Lehi homebuilder Brandon Jones of BLJ Construction, the Utah Valley Parade of Homes is a new experience. However, that did not stop him from blowing everyone away with the Lucca Modern estate on Traverse Mountain.

The Lucca Modern home sports seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a whopping 15,405 finished square feet of luxury interior. The lot, 1205 W. Luca Circle, was bought for $280,000 with the finished price of the home sitting between $2.5-3 million. The landscaping alone at this estate cost $250,000, showcasing beautiful trees and hardscapes.

The home was built for a local family that will move in as soon as the parade is finished. Aiming for a family-friendly luxury lifestyle, the estate features a pool, a basketball court, a theater room, an outdoor kitchen, an exercise room and 360-degree breathtaking views. The home is fully automated, featuring an intercom, video-com, security, and home lighting system all run digitally, according to the user’s preferences.

Construction began on the Lucca Modern home in July 2019 and is now fully finished, with every last pillow and picture frame in place for the parade. Allison Campbell was the interior designer who chose each paint color, piece of furniture, lighting fixture and so much more, with input from the homebuyer. The entire home is filled with luxurious textiles and linens, and is even carpeted in a new and lavish sheep’s wool blend.

There are many lots still available in this neighborhood. The lot below this parade home, also built by BLJ Construction, will be in the 2021 parade.