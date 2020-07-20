Craig “Willie” Keith Williamson

1950 – 2020



Craig “Willie” Williamson passed away the evening of July 10 with family by his side. Dad had many health issues over the years and suffered from the advanced stages of COPD.



Dad was born in Provo, UT to Keith and Marilyn Williamson. He was the oldest of three children and grew up with his brother Gary Williamson; sister Kerrylyn (Leonard) Lee; and Aunt Sheila (Clifford) Stubbs. We loved to hear the stories of their adventures growing up in Edgemont and the mountains of Provo.



Dad spent his life living in Utah County, growing up in Provo and then living and raising his family in Springville. He graduated from Orem High School in 1968 and then studied at Utah State for a brief time. Dad married Kathryn Robertson (later divorced) and had three children: Katie (Kelly) Dolar, Dax Williamson and Megan McDonald. Dad later married Diane McConochie who brought two more sons to the family: Bill (April) Church, Kendall (Lindsay) Church and together they had a daughter Whitney (Ethan) Miller. He was also the proud “Papa Willie” to 10 wonderful Grandchildren.



Dad’s life and careers were varied but legendary. He worked at Geneva Steel in several positions; he volunteered with the Utah County Jeep Patrol helping with search and rescue in the Provo area, and started as a volunteer with the Ski Patrol at Sundance Mountain Resort (formally Timp Haven) in the early 1970s. After volunteering for several years, it was only natural that he moved into a full time position on the mountain.

Willie spent 30+ years at Sundance and loved every minute, it was his second home. He was a skilled Ski Patrolman and was triggering controlled avalanches way before it was cool. You always knew Willie coming down the hill from his distinct turns and form. He was known as the best skier on the mountain and everyone wanted to ski like Willie.



Dad raised all of his kids on that mountain. We all thought getting to the resort hours before it opened and then leaving well after hill sweep was normal for everyone. Dad was dedicated and we were lucky to experience those days on the hill with him and his Ski Patrol friends. There are so many stories and experiences to tell!



For many years in the off season (Summer) he worked at the Double R Ranch at Sundance, taking care of the horses and supervising the property. He also worked as an EMT during the summer theater programs at Sundance.



Dad grew up in shoe repair shops learning the unique trade from his Uncle Vern and his Dad, Keith who were also cobblers. He opened Lucky Sole shoe repair in Lehi after fixing shoes out of his home garage for many years. Lucky Sole has been a mainstay on Lehi Main street for over 20 years with many loyal customers and friends. Luckily, Dad was able to train his son Dax, on how to master the art of saving soles – so the legacy of Lucky Sole will continue to provide boot and shoe repair to the Lehi and surrounding communities.



Dad was preceded in death by his parents Keith and Marilyn and his brother, Gary. He is survived by his family and many friends who will continue to live life to the fullest and breathe the fresh air every chance we get. Remember, shine your shoes, always dress in layers, make sure there aren’t any wrinkles in your socks, be at the last chair if you want to go on hill sweep and always, ALWAYS, make one more run – you never know if it will be your last.



Craigs wish was to be cremated. A celebration of his life is being arranged, more details to follow. Please share your memories and pictures on the memory wall, we would love to have them! At www.walkersanderson.com



A family visitation/open house is scheduled on Sunday, July 26, from 5-8pm at Lucky Sole Shoe Repair, 173 W. Main Street in Lehi, UT (outside patio). This is an opportunity to give condolences to the family and share a story or two about Willie. There will not be a formal program. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that you try and stagger arrival times and abide by all current recommendations from the local health department.