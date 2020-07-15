The Utah County Commission was set to discuss and vote on an agenda item Wednesday, asking for a “compassionate exemption” to Gov. Gary Herbert’s K-12 mask mandate for Utah County schools.
The mask-focused agenda item brought forth by Commissioner Bill Lee was controversial from the start, after Commissioner Tanner Ainge made a public statement against the agenda item and expressed frustration with Lee on Tuesday.
Lee also held an “anti-mask” rally and spoke to supporters before the Commission meeting.
The heated agenda item ultimately derailed Wednesday’s meeting after a packed room of citizens caused Ainge to suspend the meeting as the crowd reacted with shouting and boos.
Ainge entered the max capacity chambers and made a brief statement before walking out of the meeting.
“This is going to be brief; I think. This is the exact opposite of what we need to be doing. We are supposed to be physically distancing and wearing masks. This room is not complying with health guidelines and this creates a health concern. I’m going to suspend the rules and motion to continue this entire meeting at another date,” said Ainge.
Commissioner Nathan Ivie made a second to the motion.
Lee then asked, “Can we have a discussion?”
Ainge ignored Lee’s request and adjourned the meeting.
A rescheduled date was not decided or announced at the conclusion of the meeting.
How Idiotic!!! Dr.”s and Scientist’s are wrong, but he is right? Is that what these people are saying?
The people who are in the hospital with Covid related illness’s are faking? He has the right to endanger other people’s health because he thinks he shouldn’t be “inconvienced” to wear a mask or follow the Governor’s mandate? I suppose he also thinks that when he drives his car, he can drive at whatever speed he likes and without his seatbelt after drinking because that is his right. His god-given! constitution right. He can smash into buildings and other cars without concern for anyone but himself if he so choses because it is uncomfortable to wear and seatbelt and he doesn’t like to drive the speedlimit and give the right of way to other cars or pedestrians for that matter. He can do what ever he so chooses because this is American by Hell!!
Wendy Park, relax. Your comparisons aren’t even valid. Besides, the reality is that the mask debate has scientists, and doctors, on both sides. You need to look at the arguments objectively. Other countries have opened schools back up and not seen spikes. We aren’t going blind here; there is a lot of data. When this whole thing started, they said the mortality rate of Covid-19 was 4% or 5%. The CDC is now reporting it somewhere between 0.16% and 0.4% (it changes frequently). That is SIGNIFICANTLY less than 4% and 5%. It does put it in the realm of seasonal flu. Is it dangerous? Absolutely! But we need to keep things in perspective. The VAST majority of those dying are elderly with underlying conditions. Nearly 60% of fatalities are those who were already living in long term/hospice care centers. In Utah you are 4 times more likely to commit suicide, than to die from Covid-19. Furthermore, the case counts have been increasing because we test EVERYONE that goes into the hospital. Even if they are there for elective surgery. If they test positive, it’s counts as a hospitalization. If we were truly worried about our bed counts we would freeze elective surgeries again. We have had MONTHS to prepare for the spike in cases. All this proves is that Angela Dunn, and IHC, failed to prepare us. Let’s all calm down and stop being militant in expressing our view points. I’m genuinely worried sick people are going out with masks on; because all these pro mask people keep saying it stops the spread. If you’re sick, STAY HOME. A mask WILL NOT STOP YOU FROM SPREADING IT! Despite what the pro maskers keep saying.
Protests and rioting are ok but trying to have a meeting to discuss the agenda is wrong because it went against what Ainge wants. That’s bull crap. All data from around the world show children very rarely are affected by covid and are the least likely to spread the virus. Studies from some counties are saying children are the brake in the virus. In Germany out of 7,000 students and teacher 12 people were infected. And they believe those were from outside of the school setting. Look up the university of Dresden study on children and covid. Sweden is another study of children to look at.