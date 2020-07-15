The Lehi Historical Society and Archives and Lehi City are pleased to announce the Lehi Heritage Day honorees for 2020. Every year the two entities combine to honor those who’ve given tremendous service to Lehi City.

“Our honorees are among the best people Lehi has to offer,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the historical society. “We are so pleased to have this opportunity to celebrate them and make everyone aware of their many years of great service and goodness.”

This year’s Lehi Heritage Day honorees are:

Rial V. and Laurel Berry

Randy and Nancy Blackburn

Wayne and Loraine Evans Carlton

Layne and Diane S. Downs

Jim and Pat Gray

Lynn M. and Karla J. Nielsen

Lillian C. Southwick

Arden and Cheryle Tuckett

Brent and Valerie Tuckett

The honorees have served the community in a myriad of ways, including decades of teaching and leading in our schools; supporting the community with a local business; volunteering in the PTA, Chamber of Commerce, Civic Improvement Association, the Lehi High School Drama Department, LHS Booster Club, Lehi Pep Club, Lehi Dance Set, the Lehi Silver Band and 4-H; and serving on the Lehi City Council and in church and BSA callings as well as in public safety as an EMT, police officer and firefighter.

“They are truly a remarkable group of people,” said Bangerter.

In a normal year, Lehi Heritage Day honorees are celebrated in a Lehi Free Press article, a Showcase Parade, an Honoree Celebration and with a personal display in the Senior Center along with the historical exhibits, car show, food and fun that make up Heritage Day. However, due to COVID-19 concerns this year, the historical event, which is in its sixth year and usually occurs on Labor Day, has been canceled.

For now, this year’s honorees will be recognized in the Lehi Free Press newspaper and website, with yard signs and with their own brick in the Walk of Fame Garden in front of the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center Street.

“It’s one of the best parts of being honored,” said Bangerter. “Each couple or honoree is given their own brick in the Walk of Fame Garden. These bricks stand as a lasting tribute to the great service the honorees have given, and hopefully they will inspire others to do the same. Lehi wouldn’t be what it is today without these good people.”

The honorees’ bricks will be installed in time for all to see on Labor Day.

Next year, the Lehi Heritage Day 2020 honorees will be showcased along with the 2021 honorees in the Showcase Parade, Honoree Celebration and with displays along with the rest of the day’s festivities.

For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, the historical society or the honorees, contact the Lehi Historical Society at 34 E. 100 North, 801-768-1570 or lehihistory.com.