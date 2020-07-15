2002-2020

Brennen Lynn Jacobsen was born on the evening of Saturday, September 14, 2002, in Lebanon, Oregon, at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. On the afternoon of Monday, July 6, 2020, he died by suicide alone in his parents’ home in Lehi, Utah. He was seventeen years old. Brennen is the youngest of five children. His early years were spent in Lebanon, Oregon, where he attended Cascades Elementary School. His family moved to Highland, Utah, in 2013, and he attended Legacy Elementary School in American Fork, Utah. His family settled in Lehi in 2014, where he attended Lehi Junior High School and Skyridge High School. Brennen is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is a patriot, an enthusiast of history, politics, and 80s music, and a fan of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.

Brennen enjoyed driving, drawing, weightlifting, playing games, and singing around the house. At Skyridge he participated in football his freshman year, and the League of Legends esports team his junior year. He would have been a senior this fall. He loved spending time with family

and friends in their homes. He worked hard and helped his family. He possessed a sharp mind and a ready tongue, often making people laugh with his clever wit.

Brennen is dearly loved and missed. He is part of an eternal family. They take comfort knowing he is resting now in spirit paradise, in the care of his Maker and family gone before. Though he died too soon to serve a mission for the Church here in mortality, he will be a great missionary

on the other side of the veil. Brennen will enjoy serving and making new friends there.

Brennen is preceded in death by grandparents Darrell and Emma Rose Jacobsen and aunt Bess Maria Capener.

He is survived by grandparents John and Annette Capener; aunts, uncles, and cousins; mother and father, Siri and Kenny Jacobsen; brother Ian (Rebecca), sister Kīra Shaffer (Bryce); sister Alanna Koltermann (Travis); sister Gillian; niece Shoshana Shaffer; and nephews Leo, Ross, and Jesse Jacobsen and Oliver Koltermann.

Brennen’s public viewing will be at Wing Mortuary in Lehi on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. His funeral will be in his parents’ backyard on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00 AM. (Please bring chairs or blankets, and feel free to wear nice casual dress.) The funeral will be live-streamed on Wing Mortuary’s Facebook page. Immediately following the service, Brennen’s grave will be dedicated at the Lehi City Cemetery. Flowers and donations for funeral expenses may be given through Wing Mortuary.

Special thanks to the Lehi City Police Department, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, Bio & Trauma Scene Cleanup, and Wing Mortuary for their care and professionalism, and to family, friends, and Church members for their love and support. Brennen’s family would cherish written memories of him. There will be a basket at his viewing and funeral to collect them.