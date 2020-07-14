The night was beautiful, the music sensational, and the company couldn’t have been better. Sunday night’s Arts in the Park, a summertime tradition, was a respite from the never-ending news of sickness, sadness, and social unrest.

Jean Hatch, Lehi’s Arts Director, introduced “Broadway in the Park” performers. Ryker Books and Halle Humphreys, who opened the show by singing “Love is an Open Door,” from the movie, Frozen. They were followed by Robyne Kirk Driggs, who shared her vocal talents with “Home” from Beauty and the Beast and “Live out Loud” from A Little Princess. Eric James Smith, followed with, “Falcon in the Dive” (Scarlet Pimpernel) “I Need to Know” (Jekyll and Hyde) and “Aldolpho” (The Drowsey Chaperone). Savana Brown added, “Thank you for the Memories,” from Mama Mia. The Revill and McKinnon cousins serenaded with “Pulled” (Adams Family) sung by Annabelle McKinnon. Nicole Revill sang, “Adelaide’s Lament,” from Guys and Dolls, followed by brother, Johnny Revill, who performed two songs from Hamilton, “You’ll be Back” and “Bring Him Home.” Desi McKinnon tickled the audience with her rendition of “Naughty” from Matilda.

Allison Books, a familiar face in Lehi’s arts circles, performed a collection of her favorite songs from popular musicals. Her voice is rich and strong. She sang such favorites as “Me and the Sky” from Come From Away, “I know the Truth” (Aida) and a crowd favorite, “So Long Dearie,” from Hello Dolly. “I love to come to Lehi. These are all good hometown people. I always feel welcome when I come here,” said Books.

The hour was concluded with Sterling Porter, Matt Adams, and Kris Higley singing “Agony” (Into the Woods), “Lily’s Eyes (Secret Garden), and “Confrontations” from Les Miserables.

At the end of the performance, the grateful audience was reluctant to leave as they slowly gathered up chairs and blankets. Sunday provided an hour of uplifting entertainment along with the peace and beauty of Wines Park. Arts in the Park Concerts will continue each Sunday evening from 7-8 p.m. It is the best bargain in town—free!

The line-up is:

July 19th Vocalocity

July 26th Jeff Hinton

August 2nd TBD

August 9th Shane Lee Band

August 16th Acoustic Echo