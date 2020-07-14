



1. 430 N 470 W #4 – $274,900

3 bedrooms / 2 full baths, 1 half bath / 1,356 square feet / townhouse

“Light and bright floorplan, spacious kitchen, master suite and brand-new carpet throughout. You will love the fully fenced backyard with a patio, vegetable garden and child play area. Backyard fence has a gate that opens to spacious community common area with a playground, open grass field and picnic pavilion with tables. The location could not be better! Located in excellent family-friendly neighborhood. Home is conveniently located near Thanksgiving Point, Adobe, Facebook, Xactware, IM Flash, shopping, and restaurants. Enjoy easy access to I-15 freeway, Frontrunner, Pioneer Crossing, and Highway 89. Home is located in the heart of Lehi, so it is also WALKING distance to the city Library, historic downtown Lehi, community fitness center (Legacy Center), swimming pools, and many great community parks.”

Presented by Century 21 Everest





2. 3431 W Colony Cove – $299,000

3 bedrooms / 1 full bath / 1,116 square feet / .09 acres

“Cozy cottage in perfect Lehi location. Easy access to all commuter highways and shopping but you could even walk or bike to work! You will love sitting on your front porch listening to the water feature and watching the birds. No back yard neighbors because the fully fenced back yard backs up to green space and a walking trail! This darling cottage is perfectly sized for low maintenance so you can enjoy your week-ends biking, hiking or skiing!”

Presented by Century 21 Everest





3. 1188 W 1900 N – $315,000

3 bedrooms / 2 full baths / 1,620 square feet / .23 acres

“Great location in a quiet neighborhood, great commute to salt lake city or Utah county with easy freeway access. New model Samsung gas oven/range, dishwasher, fridge, microwave, and electric washer and dryer included. Close to schools in alpine school district, parks, and pretty much everything else!”

Presented by Homie





4. 597 E 1590 S – $317,900

3 bedrooms / 2 full baths 1 half bath / 1,700 square feet / townhome

“This three story, end unit, 1700 square foot townhome was built in 2006. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Luxurious finishes include 3 tone paint, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, tile & laminate flooring, fireplace, ceiling fans, family room wired for surround sound, and balcony off of dining room. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double vanity and separate tub & shower. Located in a great neighborhood with parks, walking paths, tennis and pickleball courts, and easy access to I-15.”

Presented by Homie





5. 3448 N Ace Ln – $339,000

3 bedrooms / 3 full baths 1 half bath / 2,070 square feet / townhome

“Beautiful Ivory Ridge Townhouse. Highly sought-after units with finished basement. Lots of natural light. Vaulted ceiling. Master suite with walk-in closet and separate tub & shower. Great central Lehi location with quick access to shopping, freeways, hiking trails, and more. Community pool, clubhouse, gym, and indoor/outdoor tennis courts.”

Presented by Homie

*According to the Wasatch Front Multiple Listing Service, the following are the five least expensive homes for sale in Lehi as of July 14, 2020.