According to a release from UDOT, the transportation agency, in partnership with the United States Forest Service’s Pleasant Grove Ranger District will close the Tibble Fork Reservoir parking lot for repaving from Sunday, July 12, at 5 p.m. through Friday, July 17, at noon. To complete paving work as quickly as possible, all parking within the work zone and on S.R. 144 will be strictly prohibited, and violators will be towed.

During this time, Tibble Fork Reservoir will remain open for recreation, but users will need to park in other areas outside of the work zone. S.R. 144 will also remain open for visitors accessing forest roads connecting to the Silver Lake Flat Reservoir, Granite Flat Campground and Mineral Basin areas.

“The parking lot at Tibble Fork Reservoir is showing signs of significant wear and tear due to years of freezing and thawing at such a high elevation and the large amount of vehicle use,” said Rux Rowland, UDOT project manager. “We have a narrow window of time with the higher elevations and wanted to avoid impacting the July 4 and 24 weekends. We understand the effect this will have on recreation users in the canyon, so we plan to get in and complete the work as quickly as possible.”

Paving the remaining areas of American Fork Canyon will continue through early August. Once work in the canyon is completed, construction will extend on S.R. 92 from the mouth of the canyon to 5500 West in Highland. The entire project is expected to be complete in September 2020