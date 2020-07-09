With over 50,000 Utah businesses receiving more than $5 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds, Lehi, the heart of Silicon Slopes was no exception when it came to government relief funds. The PPP program was touted as a job saving relief package, approved by Congress and signed by President Trump in April after COVID-19 shutdowns effected the economy throughout the Country. The program requires companies to use at least 60% of funds received to go toward payroll costs in order to qualify for loan forgiveness.
The following Lehi companies received over $1 million in PPP funds:
Nature’s Sunshine Products : $5 – 10 million
Younique : $5 – 10 million
Box Elements : $2 – 5 million
Jolt Software : $2 – 5 million
Kuali : $2 – 5 million
Mountain West Anesthesia : $2 – 5 million
Canopy Tax : $2 – 5 million
CV Holdings : $2 – 5 million
Fluent Home : $2 – 5 million
Owlet Baby Care : $2 – 5 million
Thanksgiving Point : $2 – 5 million
Alkemy Marketing : $1 – 2 million
Best Vinyl Fence & Deck : $1 – 2 million
Civil Engineer Services : $1 – 2 million
DS C.O : $1 – 2 million
Environmental Seeds West : $1 – 2 million
FFG R&R Stores: $1 – 2 million
Grow INC : $1 – 2 million
J&M Steel Solutions : $1 – 2 million
Lingotek : $1 – 2 million
NLU Products : $1 – 2 million
Pikus Concrete : $1 – 2 million
Salt Stack : $1 – 2 million
Solution Stream : $1 – 2 million
BlenderBottle : $1 -2 million
Younique Foundation : $1 – 2 million