With over 50,000 Utah businesses receiving more than $5 billion in Paycheck Protection  Program (PPP) funds, Lehi, the heart of Silicon Slopes was no exception when it came to government relief funds. The PPP program was touted as a job saving relief package, approved by Congress and signed by President Trump in April after COVID-19 shutdowns effected the economy throughout the Country. The program requires companies to use at least 60% of funds received to go toward payroll costs in order to qualify for loan forgiveness.

The following Lehi companies received over $1 million in PPP funds:

Nature’s Sunshine Products : $5 – 10 million 

Younique : $5 – 10 million 

Box Elements : $2 – 5 million

Jolt Software : $2 – 5 million

Kuali : $2 – 5 million 

Mountain West Anesthesia : $2 – 5 million

Canopy Tax : $2 – 5 million 

CV Holdings : $2 – 5 million 

Fluent Home : $2 – 5 million 

Owlet Baby Care : $2 – 5 million

Thanksgiving Point : $2 – 5 million 

Alkemy Marketing : $1 – 2 million 

Best Vinyl Fence & Deck : $1 – 2 million

Civil Engineer Services : $1 – 2 million 

DS C.O : $1 – 2 million 

Environmental Seeds West : $1 – 2 million

FFG R&R Stores: $1 – 2 million

Grow INC : $1 – 2 million 

J&M Steel Solutions : $1 – 2 million 

Lingotek : $1 – 2 million 

NLU Products : $1 – 2 million 

Pikus Concrete : $1 – 2 million 

Salt Stack : $1 – 2 million 

Solution Stream : $1 – 2 million

BlenderBottle : $1 -2 million 

Younique Foundation : $1 – 2 million 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY