September 21, 1928 – June 29, 2020

Verl J. Crossman, age 92, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home in Shallow Water, Kansas. He was born on September 21, 1928, in Roy, Utah. The son of George Thomas and Effie Carson Crossman.

He served in the Korean War in the early ’50s. He was a resident of Shallow Water, Kansas since 2015. He was a retired truck driver for the US Army in Tooele, Utah. In 1955 he married Gayle M. Axton in Provo, Utah. Verl and Gayle raised their family in Fairfield, Utah.

Survivors include his wife- Gayle M. Crossman of Shallow Water, Kansas, one So – Verl T. and Monda Crossman of Shallow Water, Kansas, two Daughters – Cherie and Tom Bishop of American Fork, Utah, and Fern Crossman of Homer, Alaska. He had nieces and nephews, cousins, four Grandchildren, and Seven great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one Brother, and Seven Sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas with Bill Geurin presiding.

Burial will be in the Schott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to the Verl Crossman Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.

There will be no calling times.