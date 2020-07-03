Missing live music? Arts in the Park kicks off Sunday July 5, with popular Utah country/rock band, Jagertown. The annual summer Lehi concert series, held at Wines Park, has been a staple of summer fun for citizens of Lehi for many years and despite the pandemic, it’s back.

Every Sunday evening from 7-8 p.m. through August, a musical group or band will entertain socially distanced crowds at Wines Park ready to provide you with a wonderful night to relax and listen to Lehi’s talented musicians. The concert is always free of charge. Just bring a lawn chair or blanket and plan on proper social distancing and enjoy the musical numbers provided for your entertainment.

Masks are optional but organizers ask attendees to wear one if possible. The Lehi Arts Council presents the annual concert series and asks that if concert goers bring pets, they need to be kept on a leash at all times. Many of the artists who perform in Arts in the Park are locals who have practiced their skills to provide a night out of the house to enjoy some music with friends and family.

Locals musical groups may ask to participate and may sign up for this or more activities provided by Lehi Arts Council. Visit the Lehi Arts Facebook page for more details.

July 5 – Jagertown

July 19 – Vocalocity

July 26 – Jeff Hinton

August 2 – Lehi Silver Band

August 9 – Shane Lee Band

August 16 – The Wasatch Show Band