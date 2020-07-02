







1. 1487 W Morning View Way – $2,095,000

6 bedrooms / 5 full baths 2 half baths / 9,759 sq ft / .45 acres

“Breath-taking views of the mountains, lake, and valley from your private covered balconies! Main level has a formal dining room with adjoining butler’s pantry, office with built-in bookcases,family living room with grand fireplace, two-story ceilings, and huge picture windows. The chef’s kitchen features gorgeous hardwood flooring, commercial grade stainless appliances, granite counters, custom range hood, and French style cabinetry with crown moulding. The attached master bath has his/her sinks, jetted tub with custom tile feature wall, and oversized shower with multiple heads and features. The well-appointed walk-in closet has an included stackable washer/dryer. The upstairs has additional three large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and 2 full bathrooms, one is a Jack and Jill. The laundry room has another set of included washer and dryer, storage, and utility sink. The first level below grade has a 2nd family room with an attached kitchen (minus stove), dining space, half bath for guests, theater with included seating and theater system, 2nd large master suite with attached 3/4 Jack and Jill bathroom. The fully fenced backyard has a designated play area with included play set, custom landscaping with matures trees and shrubs, curbing and waterfall feature. The three-car garage provides additional storage.”

Listed by goBE Realty









2. 3038 N 500 E – $1,230,000

6 bedrooms / 4 full baths 1 half bath / 6,240 sq ft / .38 acres

“Dove white kitchen cabinets, top-of-the-line Thermador appliances and a pebble ice maker, 6-burner gas range, a steam convection oven, clear walnut railings and cabinets, engineered Kerrew hardwood flooring, Pella windows and exterior doors. Extra wide and deep third-car garage with interior stairs leading to the fully finished basement with its own separate entrance and kitchen-perfect for entertaining or as an apartment. Saniglass no-spot faucets and toilets to fight hard water. Top-of-the-line Kohler single-unit showers. $5000 master tub. Cast iron and porcelain shower pan for ease of care and cleaning. $30,000 worth of furnishings included, or you can get a credit at Osmond Designs if you want to change any out. Extra insulation and thicker sheetrock for noise reduction. Both sets of washers and dryers are included. All exterior walls are sealed with foam and then insulated. The largest storage room you have ever seen in a home like this with built-in shelving.”

Listed by UtahRealEstate.net









3. 1018 N 1700 W – $1,190,000

6 bedrooms / 5 full baths / 7,153 sq ft / .68 acres

“Beautiful solid Timber frame ceiling in great room, transition into the gourmet kitchen with massive island & high end appliances with huge butler pantry & buffet for all your entertaining parties. Continue your party to the covered patio 24X20 with views of the mountains to the east. Yard is picture perfect! 2 Horses and 2 other small animals allowed. Boat garage is 40X15 with red epoxy floors! Legal 3 bd basement apartment rents for $1,640. Other notable upgrades in home: triple Insulation, wood frame windows, 3 furnace, 2 a/c units, 3 laundry rooms many more features!”

Listed by ERA Brokers Consolidated









4. 1462 E 2000 N – $1,134,000

7 bedrooms / 5 full baths 2 half baths / 7,691 sq ft / .41 acres

“Located in one of Lehi’s most prestigious East side neighborhoods. Outside you will notice the meticulously maintained yard wrapped in rod iron fencing and a custom swimming pool featuring a rock waterfall and waterslide. With 2,700 square feet of garage space there will be no shortage of room for all of your vehicles and toys no matter the size! Enjoy the forever privacy and sunsets on the large back deck with access from the master suite and main living area. You will quickly see that no expense was spared in this home with things like 10 ft basement ceilings, 5/8ths sheetrock, large theater room, safe room, 2 upstairs game/bonus rooms, downstairs kitchen and laundry, the highest quality finish work throughout, and this is only scratching the surface.”

Listed by Presidio Real Estate

5. 1319 W Annuvolato Way – $1,090,000

5 bedrooms / 3 full baths 1 half bath / 5,080 sq ft / .33 acres

“Incredible Scandinavian Modern home in the coveted Vialetto Community. Just minutes to all the silicone slopes has to offer, while being quietly tucked away. You’ll enjoy the views from the expansive deck- complete with a beautiful outdoor fireplace. You’ll love the gourmet kitchen high-end appliances, built-in double fridge, with space for another in the pantry, theater, exercise room, and more. You won’t want to leave home! Completion Fall of 2020.”

Listed by KW South Valley