Face Coverings/Masks Required for UTA employees and riders

According to a press release, effective June 27, 2020, UTA is requiring its riders, operators and employees in Salt Lake County to wear a face mask or covering in compliance with the Salt Lake County Health Order issued on June 26, 2020 requiring face coverings to be worn in public spaces.

Many Lehi residents use FrontRunner, operated by UTA, to travel to work into Salt Lake County from the Lehi station. Those riders are now required to wear a face mask or covering.

In response to the increased surge of COVID-19 cases in Utah, effective on July 1, 2020, UTA will require all riders and employees system-wide to wear face masks or coverings until further notice. UTA is providing face masks for riders who need them. Masks are available for pick up at UTA Customer Service locations and will soon be available on transit vehicles.

The safety of riders, employees and the community has been a top priority for UTA since the beginning of the pandemic. Since mid-March, UTA has implemented multiple safety and disinfecting efforts aligning with the health and safety recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Utah Department of Health.

Many Utahns depend on the essential service UTA provides. The requirement of face coverings for riders and employees ensures UTA can continue to serve the community in the safest way possible. UTA shares the same goal as the state in reducing the spread of COVID-19 to keep the Utah economy strong and moving toward recovery.

More information and details about the July 1 system-wide mask requirement will be shared within the next few days. In the meantime, the latest COVID-19 updates and information can be found at rideuta.com/health.