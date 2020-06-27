We all need a little “calming down” amid the events of the last several months. A local car dealership found a way to help calm the entire school community at Meadow Elementary in Lehi. On Monday, employees at Ken Garff Volkswagen in Orem assembled 35 “calming kits” for all classrooms at Meadow Elementary in Lehi. And to “calm” the staff, the dealership donated a $75 gift certificate from a local spa to each teacher and staff member at the school.

On Tuesday, Carlos Iglesias, General Manager of the dealership, and his staff presented the calming kits to Alisa Hart, Principal of Meadow Elementary. The kits included various gadgets and small toys like Rubik’s cubes, crayons, squishy toys, and stress balls students can use to relieve stress in a quiet, focused way. Many students use these items to calm down and reduce anxiety. Studies show that playing with gadgets and toys like those in the kits can sometimes help children avoid acting out and can help them regroup when they are agitated or angry. “These kits provide a structured intervention for students that need extra resources and support,” said Hart.

In addition to the calming kits for the students, the dealership purchased a $75 gift certificate for each staff member from Premier Day Spa and Salon for a facial, massage, or other spa services. “We wanted to figure out a way to give back to the community,” said Iglesias. “Helping schools, while helping a local business seemed like a meaningful way to do that.”

Spas and salons have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. The purchase of gift cards is especially meaningful to Elsa Choque, owner of the day spa located in Orem.

Hart expressed gratitude for the classroom and teacher gifts. “Our teachers are really in need of a boost. We are thrilled that our school was provided with these gifts to help with the social and emotional well-being of our entire school community,” said Hart.

The gifts are part of Ken Garff dealerships 42-day “We’re Hear for You” project, which ends in July.