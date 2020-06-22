As Lehi revs up for the Fourth of July and all of its festivities, there are a few key firework safety principles to keep in mind to keep all Lehi residents protected.

The first step in setting off fireworks safely at home is to make sure the area you are lighting off in is clear. Be aware of where the sparks that you will create will land and be prepared for that. This means not lighting off fireworks by dry brush or fields, as they will easily ignite. Do not light fireworks in your hand, keep a safe distance between any person and the firework, and be sure to read all of the instructions written by the manufacturer before lighting anything. Adult supervision is also key whenever lighting off any kind of explosive. “Parents should be involved and need to be on site, on scene, making sure that each firework is being lit off safely and with adult supervision,” says Lehi Deputy Fire Chief Tim Robinson.

Robinson recommends having a bucket of water, a hose, or a fire extinguisher at hand just in case things do not go as planned. All Lehi Fire Department workers are banned from taking off Independence Day and Pioneer Day, due to the high number of calls they receive from firework-related incidents. “One of the most frequent calls we get is when someone lights their trash can on fire from throwing out a firework that was not totally extinguished,” says Robinson. To prevent this, be sure to douse all fireworks completely with water before tossing them into the trash, being sure that all embers are completely dead.

To protect Lehi citizens and decrease noise complaints, there are a few restrictions on when fireworks can be used. Fireworks can be used for two days before and one day after both Independence and Pioneer Day, from the hours of 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. On the holiday itself, that curfew is extended to midnight.

Although the Lehi City fireworks show will be happening as planned at Thanksgiving Point, with social distancing restrictions, many people are planning on lighting fireworks off at home due to the annual Stadium of Fire event being canceled.