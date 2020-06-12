The Lehi Round-up Rodeo has been tentatively moved from its traditional last weekend of June to Thursday, August 13 to Saturday, August 15. “We’ve penciled it in, but we don’t have a definitive answer for sure,” said John Lewis, member of the Civic Improvement Association and the Director of Marketing for the Rodeo. “We are watching some other facilities in neighboring cities and what they do. If we really have to have social distancing, we can’t cover our costs.”

The Rodeo Committee will be meeting again on June 22 to make further decisions. “ At that meeting, we will be hopefully be making some decisions regarding the rodeo,” said Vice-President of the Civic Improvement Association and Lehi City Councilman Mike Southwick.

As far as the parades and other events during the week of the celebrations, Mayor Mark Johnson said, “We are continuing to plan on activities during the second week of August but are watching the increasing COVID-19 counts very closely and we will be consulting with the County and State health departments in making final plans.”

“As of right now, I can’t see that there would be a parade,” said Southwick. “The rodeo is more hopeful than the parade at this time.” When asked if it would be possible to present the rodeo while social distancing, Southwick said the rodeo would have to be presented without that mandate. “We may be able to have the rodeo as long as we would not have to practice social distancing. Because of the cost of the stock, the concessions, and the purse for the competitors, it would become cost-prohibitive,” he added.

“We will have a group meeting with the Mayor and other city officials and discuss the whole picture regarding the city celebration,” said Southwick.

The possibility of all city celebrations has been made more tentative because of the increasing COVID-19 counts in recent days. Citizens are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and other health-protective measures to ensure COVID-19 counts do not rise.