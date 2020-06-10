Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a sudden, but brief battle with cancer. Lu was born in Richfield, UT. She grew up in Salt Lake City where she attended East High and then Stevens-Henager Business College.

Lu married Jon Royce Arnold in the Salt Lake Temple and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother throughout her life. Jon and Lu enjoyed 58 years together traveling to all 50 states and several foreign countries. Whether it was a formal road trip or camping in the dirt on annual fishing trips, Lu was always a willing participant and would go to great lengths to dote on her grandkids.

Lu enjoyed a long professional career in Human Resources but perhaps was best known as the “Pork Lady.” Lu whole-heartedly embraced Jon’s life as a hog farmer and regularly taught pork education and cooking classes to school students throughout Utah. For over 40 years, she participated actively in the Utah State Fair and served on the Board of the Utah Pork Producers and the National Pork Producers Council.

After retiring, Jon and Lu served in the Family History Center at the Utah Department of Corrections for several years. After Jon passed away in 2017, Lu served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Lehi Utah Family History Center. Lu loved keeping up with technology and always had the latest iPhone or digital scrapbooking software. She enjoyed painting, watching Hallmark movies, and hosting bingo parties with family and countless friends.

Survivors include her son Lloyd (Shelly) of Fountain Green, daughter Sally Raff (Dayne) of Lehi, sister Conni Clawson (Steve) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Jon Arnold, her parents Harold and Twila Devenish, and brother William (Bill) Devenish. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at the Green Park Ward Chapel 1929 W 1500 N Lehi, UT. A viewing for family and friends will be held 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the same location. Due to restrictions on large public gatherings, the funeral and graveside services are by invitation only. The funeral can be viewed live on the Wing Mortuary Facebook page. Interment Lehi City Cemetery. Online guestbook at wingmortuary.com.