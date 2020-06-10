For years, Lehi residents have been asking for a weekly farmers’ market. Now, every Friday and Saturday, Lehi families can eat at delicious food trucks and peruse local merchant booths.

Dorothy Durrant, who organized the event on her property, is a Lehi resident who has been wanting to put a farmers’ market together for years. “So many people have wanted this for so long,” said Durrant. “This gives so many people hope; the feeling there is just great for the community.”

Durrant worked for months to organize the first Lehi Farmers’ Market that took place last weekend at a private property close to Pioneer Crossing. The property is owned by Durrant, but the event took place without a permit from Lehi City. Getting emotional, Durrant expressed concerns about the market being shut down due to permit violations. “These families have nowhere else to go,” she said, referring to the vendors who participated in the event. “Husbands have lost their jobs, and this is it for some people. You wouldn’t believe the stories I have heard.”

Other cities such as Salt Lake, South Jordan, and Provo have had large farmers’ markets for decades that bring people from all over the community to one place each Saturday to share talents and hobbies.

At the Lehi Farmers’ Market, vendors sold a wide variety of goods from homemade sourdough bread to handmade sweaters, of which Durrant herself took home four. Emma Mortezazadeh operated the Thirst-T food truck at the market and sold sodas and edible cookie dough. “I feel like I made lots of friends with the vendors and shoppers,” says Mortezazadeh. “It was also a really nice location with a good view and geese and horses. It was rainy but still really fun, I can’t wait for it to grow even bigger.”

Lehi resident Kasey Chambers raved about the Lehi Farmers’ Market, especially about the delicious food at the food trucks. “It was so cute and felt like a real community effort,” said Chambers. “Our son especially loved the hot dog truck.”

The Lehi Farmers’ Market Facebook page is a great place to see who will be attending the market, which occurs every Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This weekend, there will be homemade earrings, fresh garden herbs, African artwork, freeze-dried candy and more.