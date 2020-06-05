Obituary: Carrol Joyce Wing Karren Forsyth

Carrol Joyce Wing Karren Forsyth, 89, passed away unexpectedly on a beautiful sunny afternoon, June 1, 2020. Joyce was born December 24,1930 in the Wing Mortuary in Lehi, UT to Alva H. Wing and Dorothy Udine Sabey Wing. She graduated from Lehi High School in 1948. She married Robert Vaughn Karren of American Fork on June 9,1950. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on January 9,1964. After Bob’s death, she married the late Charles Dee Forsyth.

In her earlier years she was active in her community. She participated in Jaycettes, American Fork Fireman’s ladies auxiliary, and American Fork Steele Day Queen Pageant. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints where she fulfilled various positions in Primary, Relief Society, and compassionate service. She served in the baptistry in the Mount Timpanogos Temple for several years. She continued to be active throughout her life, serving in her beloved church.

She retired from American Fork Hospital as a unit secretary. In a recent video she expressed her love of family, home, the gospel, sunshine, flowers, outdoors, friends, chocolate, eating, exercise, the Jazz, hamburgers, potatoes and gravy, lemonade, food, and pickles.

She is survived by her children Robert Kent (Trudy) Karren of Lindon, Mark W. of Brawley, CA, Thomas A. of AF, D. Colette Hudson of AF, and Claudia (Steve) Linney, of Mesa, AZ, nineteen grandchildren, thirty-three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Ila Tomlinson, Pleasant Grove, Lois Littleford, Lehi, and Rita (Ken) Greenwood, Lehi. She was preceded in death by parents, Ralph Wing (brother), Alex & Inez Karren (in-laws), Joann Karren Brown (sister-in-law),and Brady Karren (grandson.).

A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 5th from 6-8 p.m. at Wing Mortuary, 118 E Main, Lehi. There will also be a public viewing Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the American Fork 23rd Ward at 350 W 700 N. A private service will be held for family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. You may view the service by going to the Zoom app at 2:00 pm. The login: 473 181 0026 and password: Joyce. A public Interment will be at the American Fork City Cemetery following the service.