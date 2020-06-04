As Lehi and the rest of Utah begin to find a “new normal,” the Legacy Center has opened its doors to the public with new restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This reopening is due to Lehi’s transition into the yellow or low-risk phase in regard to the coronavirus. The Legacy Center will work in two phases to open its doors back to the public as safely as possible. Phase one, June 1-13, will require reduced hours, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m., no members under the age of 14 allowed inside, reservations required to work out, and no classes offered in the gym or the pool. No walk-ins will be accepted during the first phase of opening; only those who currently hold memberships will be allowed inside. There will also be a health screening and a temperature check before entering the facility.

Phase two will begin on June 15 with hours extending from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., all ages welcome, day passes made available, and limited classes offered in the gym and pool. Reservations will continue to be required for exercise, to limit the amount of people in the facility. The locker room will also be open, for showers only. The leisure pool and daycare facilities are subject to opening dependent on how phase one goes.

Many members have been concerned about their Legacy Center bills due to being charged for a month wherein they could not visit the facility. The Legacy Center is making this right by delaying the next membership charge until July 25 for the month of August and adding an additional 15 weeks to annual passholders memberships to cover the months of closure.

Throughout both of these phases, social distancing is required, meaning members must stay six feet apart at all times, and face masks are not required but highly encouraged.