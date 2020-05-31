For the past several summers, the Utah Food Bank has been in Lehi-area parks every weekday providing free lunch to children 18 and younger. The food trucks will be in Lehi again from Monday, June 1 to Friday, August 7, but the locations have changed and so has the process to keep volunteers and patrons safe from coronavirus.

“We started our mobile pantry in March this year since kids were out of school and in need. People didn’t have the ability to get food in the usual ways and that made it a lot harder for kids,” said Julie Adams-Chatterly, Food Drive and Data Specialist at the Utah Food Bank.

This summer, the free lunch trucks will be drive-through and patrons will stay in their vehicles while volunteers put the lunch bags in the trunk. The Food Bank will be at the following locations:

-Lehi Elementary School, 765 N Center St from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

-LDS Church 7th Ward building at 300 W State Road from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

-LDS Church 1st Ward building at 3145 Mayflower Ave. from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

“It’s not ideal because the children can no longer walk right up to the truck and get their food, they’ll need to be in a vehicle, but we have to adjust to keep everyone safe,” said Adams-Chatterly.

More than 30,000 Utah County children experience food insecurity and do not know where their next meal is coming from. Many of them rely on school lunch programs to get the nutrition they need. The bagged meals consist of a sandwich, a vegetable, fruit, and milk and are free to children 18 years and younger. There are no meals available for purchase at the Utah Food Bank trucks.