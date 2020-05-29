During the Lehi City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 26, the Council, with all members in attendance, voted unanimously to approve a contract with Project Engineering Consultants (PEC) to begin the process of creating “shovel ready” plans for Lehi’s Peck and Mellor-Rhodes parks.

Peck Park, which has seen controversy recently over its ultimate recreational use will be designed as a leisure park with open space, walking trails and a playground.

Mellor-Rhodes will be designed as a multi-use sports park with six baseball fields, four soccer fields, six pickle ball courts, batting cages and a splash-pad.

The contract, with a price tag of $353,205, will provide the City with the following:

1. Geotechnical study

2. Topography survey

3. Grading, drainage, and erosion control plan

The plans will include cut and fill lines for walking paths and parking lots, inlet boxes for drainage, existing storm drainage lines, potential retention locations and berms (if needed), fencing, erosion control plans, and a storm water pollution prevention plan.

4. Construction details and specifications

Prepare the necessary construction details that clarify, support, and/or explain the plan views.

5. Utility Plan

Provide recommendations on utility sizing, parking counts, and restroom layout.

6. Architectural renderings

Prepare renderings to demonstrate the design intent during the master planning process. These renderings will be provided in a combination of color plans and 3D SketchUp models to help communicate the intent of the design.

7. Irrigation plan

Provide calculations based on the water needs shown in the landscape plan and will base the design on the available volume and pressures of the existing water lines.

Include an estimate of zones and peak water needs for the entire area.

8. Sports facility management and maintenance plan

Provide a plan for the management and maintenance of a sports facility intended for regional and national tournaments.

9. Probable cost

Prepare a detailed engineer’s opinion of probable cost based on industry standards for bidding comparisons.

The contract also includes an online resident survey and multiple public open houses for citizen input and questions. The plan’s timeline includes a completion date by the end of 2020.

Lehi has had a well-documented shortage of park funds for capital projects and will need to be creative in finding funds to build the parks once the plans are complete. In 2016, residents rejected a $50 million parks bond soon after narrowly rejecting a recreation, arts, and parks (RAP) tax in 2015.

Mayor Mark Johnson has been exploring naming rights partnerships for future facilities to raise capital funds and the Council has also discussed the possibility of presenting another bond in the future.

Funds for this park plan contract were acquired after the City sold a piece of surplus property off 2300 West in late 2019.

Councilwoman Paige Albrecht concluded the agenda item by saying, “This is a large amount of money but it is hard to know what kind of funding we are going to need to build a park until we have designs to work from. I am looking forward to seeing it come back.”