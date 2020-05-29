After 42 years of guiding students, LHS counselor is retiring

Kathy Rich, a guidance counselor at Lehi High School is retiring after 42 years. Miss Rich, as she is affectionally called by literally thousands of students, has contributed more to the academic and emotional well-being of not only students but staff members and families of Lehi than can be expressed in one article.

One former student at the high school describes Rich as her best friend. “When I was sad or depressed or had problems with friends or family, I could always count on Miss Rich to be there for me. She was kind, understanding, and always supportive. She continues to be a great friend even after my graduation.”

Her colleagues agree that not only was Kathy the consummate professional, but she also had a special way of connecting with students. She has always been dependable and exacting in her responsibilities. She was an Alpine School District leader in developing computer registration back in the days when few other schools had the experience or expertise to be proficient in this area. She was always willing to work with others to find solutions to problems with registration.

She has seen Lehi High School grow from a student body of 400 to nearly 2000. While growth has been challenging, she has always been steady and reliable in making Lehi High School a school where students thrived and grew emotionally, and intellectually.

Lehi High School will miss Miss Rich. She has been a stable and steady force for good for all those students who were lucky enough to have her as their counselor.