Ron Russon, Lehi’s own artist in residence, has oil paintings featured in six art galleries throughout the western United States as his prominence in contemporary wildlife art grows.

The closest is Gallery Mar in Park City. Russon’s work is also for sale in RARE Gallery in Jackson Hole, Wilde Meyer Gallery in Scottsdale and Tucson Arizona, Gallatin River Gallery in Big Sky, Montana, and Bolam Gallery in Truckee, California.

Russon’s unique style of contemporary impressionistic bright hues combined with realistic wildlife subjects has made his work popular with many outdoor enthusiasts. The Wilde Meyer Gallery noted on their website, “Ron Russon paints in oil employing a loose brush and pallet knife to varied scenes, from a serene resting tractor in a windrowed field of hay to a cacophony of geometric colors creating luminescent bison. Through both abstraction and realism, his art reflects his relationship with nature and his communication with the outdoors.”

Russon, who has lived in Lehi all his life, also enjoys beekeeping which produces many pints of honey he sells and shares with his neighbors. He also raised chickens. His brood of chickens lays eggs of all colors and hues. In an organic egg carton, even his eggs are a work of art.

Russon is married to Betsy and they are the parents of June Marie and are excited to welcome a son in the fall.