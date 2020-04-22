The Lehi Civic Improvement Association is tentatively planning to present the Lehi Round-up Rodeo on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 13, 14, 15, according to John Lewis, CIA Director. “We will watch for guidelines from Governor Herbert. We have made arrangements with Frontier Rodeo to supply the stock and all who are normally there will be there, with the exception of Lecile. It will be like it has always been,” said Lewis. Lecile Harris, longtime rodeo clown, and rodeo personality passed away in February 2020.

Shane Southwick, the ticket coordinator for the rodeo, assured those who have purchased tickets they will have those transferred to the new date. He said, “Those who need a refund will be able to have their tickets refunded or they can be carried over to next year.” Refunds can be made by emailing the request to lehirodeotickets@gmail.com. Those who wish to purchase tickets may still buy them at lehirodeo.com.

Lewis and the CIA staff have been working with Mayor Mark Johnson and Lehi City to present the Lehi celebration with parades, rodeo, and all events as they have always been. “We are anticipating a great week for Lehi. The celebration is contingent, however, on the directives of the Governor as he looks at the safety of the citizens in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lewis.

