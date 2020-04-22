High School Sports does not happen without the generous support of the community. During this difficult time, the Lehi High School community would like to offer their support to the businesses in Lehi. Regardless of whether companies have sponsored LHS sports teams in the past, they need financial and community support. Lehi High School parents and volunteers want to use their reach to support local businesses. The Pioneer boosters and parents will use their database, contacts, and networks to share news about local businesses that need support.

Lehi High School Sports has created an online form where business owners add information to let the public know their name, hours of operation, and special offers that may have been created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When completing the form, businesses may also indicate if they are interested in the Lehi High School sports discount card program, designed to drive community members to local businesses. There is no obligation for businesses to sponsor teams now or at any point in the future. Lehi High School Sports simply wants to help the community that has generously supported them over the years.

Businesses can visit the following link to upload information: https://lehiathletics.com/lehi-gridiron-club/community-support/

