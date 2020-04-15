Bellaview Assisted Living and Memory Care is a new assisted living center in Lehi which is scheduled to open its doors to new residents on April 27, 2020. Due to complications from COVID-19, the managers of this new facility are making a lot of adjustments to keep residents and staff safe.

Bellaview is located at 1049 W 3200 N in Lehi. Brad Broska is the general manager of the new assisted living community and is working to make sure families and residents alike feel protected within the doors of the Bellaview community. Eight deposits have been taken for new residents who are planning to move in at the end of April. Broska and his staff are making sure to comply with social distancing guidelines and safety mandates for residents. These restrictions include limiting visitors to essential staff and caregivers only as well as a temperature check before entering the building. “We want to make sure we are bringing assurance to families who have loved ones in our community,” said Broska.

Other Lehi senior communities such as Abbington Manor and Harmony Hills are also making similar adjustments. Many of these communities are installing new washing stations, increasing orders of personal protective equipment, and requiring staff members to wash their hands or sanitize before entering each resident’s room. Meal delivery can be difficult to keep completely sanitary, but assisted living homes have found a new solution to this problem. Meals are brought directly to each resident’s room in to-go boxes so they can be disposed of within the room and all containers can be isolated and wrapped in trash bags before removal from the room. Meals are also now safely prepared in-house with the best possible sanitization and care.

Although safe, the last several weeks have proven to be a very lonely time for many assisted living residents. “Some residents have great families who support them,” says Broska, “but many do not so we try to make sure that the Lehi community is thinking of them and reaching out. This is an opportunity to serve. Call and ask us how you can serve and help our community residents.”

If spare time is found or boredom strikes, sew masks for the nurses and the residents, write a letter, or send a photo to cheer someone up. Extra time home from school, work, and everything else means more time to serve those in our community who truly need it at this time.

