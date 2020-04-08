Many fans of the famous Lehi Round-up are wondering if there will be a rodeo this year. Mike Southwick, Lehi City Councilman and long-time member of the Lehi Civic Improvement Association said, “We don’t know. We are moving ahead assuming that it will happen. We have told patrons to hold on to their tickets if they have them.”

Southwick went on to say that wards that have been assigned to make floats and to volunteer have been contacted. “We can’t meet together but those involved have been given their assignments.”

The Civic Improvement Association is meeting at the end of the month to make a final decision. Southwick said the parade is also on hold. “We are waiting to see if the Governor or the President will make the decision for us,” Southwick added.

John Lewis, also a member of the Civic Improvement Association said, “We hope and pray to have a rodeo this year. That is our intention unless circumstances prevent it. We know people in Lehi look forward all year to Round-up week.”

The Lehi Round-up week this year is tentatively scheduled for June 22-28, 2020.