Celebrating your birthday while under a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is not fun for anyone, especially if you’re a kid and have to cancel a birthday party. Lehi Fire and Police have been helping bring a little joy to birthday kids in Lehi lately by doing a “drive-by” birthday shout-out, complete with sirens and singing.

“We are happy to help make a birthday special,” said Lehi Police Lieutenant Kenny Rose. “If we are available to help, we would love to help celebrate a birthday. We understand that kids have been cooped up in the house, but they still have to have a good time on their birthday.”

This pandemic and social distancing requirement are hard on all of us, but it’s especially hard on our children, who might be too young to understand why all of these precautions are necessary. It is even harder when it’s their birthday and they can’t celebrate with all their family and friends,” said Rose.

Six-year-old, Ryker, was visited by Corporal Cole Peterson and Sargent Levi Lewis last week to help celebrate his birthday after his dad contacted the Lehi police. “He wanted to find a way to make his son’s birthday special and we were happy to help,” said Rose.

“If we are not on a call or training, we can bring the fire truck by,” said Lehi Fire Deputy Chief, Time Robinson.

“I can’t thank the Lehi Fire Department enough. They are amazing and so thoughtful. Today is my son’s fourth birthday and instead of him being disappointed that he could not have his birthday party, he was surprised and overjoyed with the firefighters coming outside our house to sing him a happy birthday with their fire truck. Their small act of kindness meant the world to my son and that makes this mamma’s heat burst,” said Lindsay Ann Marques on her Facebook page.

“We are all in this together,” said Rose. “We are happy to help to make the best of it.”

