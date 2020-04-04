PROVO, Utah – Central Bank employees received a positive surprise this week when bank President, Mark Packard and Chief Financial Officer, Alan Blackham hand-delivered $350 to every employee with encouragement to spend it with local small businesses.

“We wanted to express gratitude to our employees and let them know that we appreciate their work during this unprecedented time. We also wanted to encourage them to support the local economy by spending the money within their local communities,” said Mark Packard.

As the COVID-19 virus continues to impact schools, businesses, families, and employment, Central Bank aims to have a positive impact on its employees and within the communities it serves.

“We realize that many local businesses have been impacted by COVID-19. Central Bank has been a part of this community since 1891 and the businesses are our friends and neighbors. We are in this together and we felt it would be a way to support them,” said Packard.

Central Bank has two locations in Lehi, one on East Main Street and one on Timpanogos Highway in the Traverse Mountain area.

