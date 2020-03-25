At a virtual Town Hall meeting last week, Silicon Slopes announced formation of the COVID-19 Utah Community Response Fund to help respond to urgent needs across the Beehive State. With $1.2 million already committed by Utah companies, executives, and individuals to jump-start these efforts, the community is encouraged to donate at SlopesServes.com to reach a $5 million goal to help alleviate the distress caused by this pandemic.

This new fund will be used exclusively to accelerate the private sector’s impact of COVID-19 in Utah, with funds being used for things such as:

— FDA-approved COVID-19 test kits to accelerate the diagnosis of Utahns

— Medical supplies for those health professionals and nonprofit workers in contact with potentially infected individuals

— Public health and K-12 education efforts

“We all play a role in how we address this issue and how we as a community recover as well,” said Mark Newman, CEO of Nomi Health, which is partnering with Silicon Slopes to coordinate the fund. “This is a time when the private sector and the Silicon Slopes community can show its strength to alleviate the strain placed on government and health-care organizations to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on our great state.”

In addition to the new fund, Silicon Slopes is asking its community members to help gather and donate medical and sanitary supplies such as masks, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, diapers, 800-level Tyvek Suits, goggles, and testing swabs.

There is a need for healthy volunteers to assist Silicon Slopes’ nonprofit partners in transporting supplies. The organization is working closely with the Utah Coronavirus Task Force to ensure its efforts are complementary to state and local actions. “The outpouring of support from Silicon Slopes’ CEOs has been immense,” said Clint Betts, executive director of Silicon Slopes. “Many of them are allowing employees to donate their time to volunteering in the efforts, but we need more help. Our community has always been known for its volunteerism and ability to step up in times of need. We hope this new fund and additional resources will provide opportunities and education on where members of our community can direct their efforts.”

For more information about donating money and supplies and volunteering, visit www.SlopesServes.com.

