Case is believed to be a result of local transmission in the community

(UTAH COUNTY) — Utah County Health Department (UCHD) announced today the first Utah County resident with COVID-19. UCHD believes this case is a result of local transmission in the community. Utah County now has one case in a resident and one case in a non-resident.

The patient is an adult male over the age of 18. The patient is not hospitalized. Due to medical privacy laws, UCHD will not release further information about confirmed cases.

The patient did attend one day of work while symptomatic. UCHD has notified appropriate locations and individuals of potential exposure. UCHD has instructed those with potential exposure to quarantine at home. State and local public health employees will monitor those in quarantine for symptoms. Symptoms may include cough, fever over 100° F, or shortness of breath.

Quarantine at home means individuals should not leave home for ANY reason, except when advised by their health care provider to seek medical care in person. They should not go to work, school, or any public place, including stores, malls, theatres, restaurants, or any other retail establishment. They should not visit family or friends or have any visitors at home.

UCHD recommends those potentially exposed households clean frequently touched surfaces in their homes every day; this includes counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables. Additional recommendations for all residents include frequent handwashing, avoid touch your eyes, mouth and nose, and stay home when you are sick.

If a potentially affected household notices symptoms in anyone in their home, they should isolate the ill person away from the other members of the household and contact a health care provider via telephone or

telemedicine app. Do not seek medical care in person without first contacting the facility in advance to receive instructions.

Most people with COVID-19 experience only mild illness. People over the age of 60 and those with other health concerns are more likely to develop serious illness.

Questions about COVID-19?

· Utah COVID-19 Information Line 1-800-456-7707

· Utah County COVID-19 HELP Line 801-851-HELP

· Cornonavirus.Utah.Gov

· CDC.gov.covid19