The Lehi Literacy Center honored many of their faithful volunteers at the President’s Volunteer Service Awards Ceremony at the Legacy Center on Tuesday, March 10. Honorees represent hundreds of combined service hours benefiting the community.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award started in 2003 to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. Volunteers qualify for Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards based on their age and number of service hours. They must be a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident, at least five years old, and complete eligible service within a 12-month period. Eligible service includes any hours spent volunteering in a National service program like the Literacy Center. (The Literacy Center accepts volunteers after they’ve completed fourth grade.)

Lehi City Councilwoman Paige Albrecht praised the award recipients in her remarks at the ceremony. “When I looked into these awards as a PTA president years ago I realized how extensive the requirements are. Even the smallest children have to complete 50 hours for the silver level! That’s amazing to me. I’m so proud of all of you,” said Albrecht. She knows firsthand with her own children the remarkable effect the Lehi Literacy programs have on the students as well as the volunteers. “I watched my son Aaron as a volunteer at the Literacy Center become more connected to his community. I watched him make friends. I watched him enjoy serving other people. I watched him come full circle – he helped because he was helped,” Albrecht explained.

Literacy Center Director Heather Tucker presented Outstanding Lehi Citizen Awards to Nancy Weitzel, recently retired Literacy Center Director, and Johnny and Nicole Revill. “Nancy Weitzel and Johnny and Nicole Revill represent the next level of service to their community,” said Tucker. Johnny Revill was a member of the Lehi City Council for 16 years and continues to serve on the Lehi Irrigation Board, the Lehi High School Advisory Board, and often emcees local events such as the Miss Lehi pageant. Nicole Revill is on the Miss Lehi Committee, the School Community Council for Lehi High School and Willowcreek High School, the Lehi Arts Committee, and the Round-Up Committee. Nancy Weitzel was honored for her life-long commitment to community service and volunteering, including her 15 years at the Literacy Center. Weitzel happily greeted all the children at the ceremony and waved excitedly at the award recipients.

“I choose to serve my community and I absolutely love it. I know many of the kids at the Lehi Literacy Center need love and comfort. I love being that person who can bring them joy by reading Magic Treehouse to them for the two-hundredth time,” said Ben Woodfield, a Literacy Center volunteer receiving the Gold Award for completing 100 or more hours of service in one year.

“I think it’s important for all people to reach out and figure out how they can serve in their community. We have lots of kiddos here who are students in our program, and we invite you to come back and serve after you finish fourth grade,” said Heather Tucker.