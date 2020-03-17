The 2020 Utah legislative session came to close Thursday, March 12. With the close of the session, election season immediately began for Lehi’s state congregation, as all three representatives are seeking re-election. The candidate filing window opened on March 13 at the Utah County Elections Office in Provo, where House Representative Cory Maloy, House Representative Kay Christofferson and State Senator Jake Anderegg all filed to run again. So far only Kay Christofferson has any challengers.

As of Tuesday afternoon, March 17, details about those seeking reelection and their challengers are:

Jake Anderegg

Represents: Senate District 13 (All of Lehi)

Party: Republican

Started Serving: January 1, 2013

Profession: Sales Manager

Current Challengers: None

Kay Christofferson

Represents: House District 56 (East Lehi)

Party: Republican

Started Serving: January 1, 2013

Profession: Civil Engineer

Current Challengers: Merrillee Boyack and Kate Walters

Cory Maloy

Represents: House District 6 (West Lehi & Traverse Mountain)

Party: Republican

Started Serving: January 1, 2017

Profession: Owner, Public Relations Firm

Current Challengers: None

The candidate filing window will close on Thursday, March 19. The Primary Election is scheduled for June 30, 2020, with the General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

