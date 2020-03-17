Jake Anderegg will seek reelection for Utah State Senate District 13, which includes all of Lehi.
The 2020 Utah legislative session came to close Thursday, March 12. With the close of the session, election season immediately began for Lehi’s state congregation, as all three representatives are seeking re-election. The candidate filing window opened on March 13 at the Utah County Elections Office in Provo, where House Representative Cory Maloy, House Representative Kay Christofferson and State Senator Jake Anderegg all filed to run again. So far only Kay Christofferson has any challengers. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, March 17, details about those seeking reelection and their challengers are: 

Jake Anderegg

Represents: Senate District 13 (All of Lehi)

Party: Republican 

Started Serving: January 1, 2013

Profession: Sales Manager 

Current Challengers: None 

Kay Christofferson 

Represents: House District 56 (East Lehi)

Party: Republican 

Started Serving: January 1, 2013

Profession: Civil Engineer 

Current Challengers: Merrillee Boyack and Kate Walters 

Cory Maloy

Represents: House District 6 (West Lehi & Traverse Mountain)

Party: Republican  

Started Serving: January 1, 2017

Profession: Owner, Public Relations Firm

Current Challengers: None 

The candidate filing window will close on Thursday, March 19. The Primary Election is scheduled for June 30, 2020, with the General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. 

